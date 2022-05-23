Save Now Pay Later startups seek to tie savers to brands

The startups have embraced differing models. According to Hubble’s website, your money is deposited in an escrow account with its partner bank and you get a 10% discount on your purchases through the platform. Hubble is able to offer this flat percentage off through a mixture of using merchant offers and its own funds. Multipl has a Sebi registered investment advisor (RIA) licence in one of its group entities. It allows you to either invest your money in mutual funds, using portfolios suggested by it or to use the money as payment advances. In the former option, you can ‘tag’ merchants and allow them to make you offers for discounts. These offers get crystallised when you eventually buy from them. However since the money sits in a mutual fund in your name, you are free to buy from a third party altogether or not buy at all. Multipl also permits you to save money directly with the merchant concerned and avail discounts. The third platform Tortoise currently holds money with a payment gateway but plans to eventually remit your money to the merchant straight away.

