Want to pay less for an SUV? Lease through your employer6 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:08 PM IST
- Tax deductions on such leases will help bring down the cost of a vehicle by at least 20-40%
- Car leasing allows an individual to use a vehicle for a specified duration by paying rentals regularly
Are you a salaried employee looking to upgrade your car to, perhaps, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) but worried about the prohibitive costs of owning one? Well, here is what you need not worry about: a hefty down payment, and a costly car loan leading to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs). And do note that, unlike a home loan, a car loan offers no tax breaks. So, here is a simpler solution. Just lease an SUV through your employer. After the lease period ends, you can be the proud owner of a SUV. And, to boot, you get to save several lakhs of rupees in taxes.
