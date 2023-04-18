Want to pay less for an SUV? Lease through your employer

The taxable salary after accounting for lease rental deduction and the standard deduction of ₹50,000 comes to about ₹19.24 lakh and the tax liability on this income is ₹3.14 lakh. On the other hand, if one buys the same car upfront, the tax liability be ₹4.72 lakh. By leasing, the employee is saving about ₹1.57 lakh in taxes every year. Note that some employers provide reimbursement for fuel as well as driver’s salary and claiming them would increase your tax savings by ay an additional 10-15%. However, this tax sop is not exclusive to the leasing route and can be claimed by even a car owner by submitting invoices for actual expenses incurred on driver salary and fuel to avail deductions.