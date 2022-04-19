Save tax by investing in your child's name. Experts explain

“You can invest in the PPF account in your child's name. This is eligible for the purpose of deduction under section 80C up to the limit of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Interest accrued on the PPF investment is also tax-free. Also, investment in specified mutual funds, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, ULIPs, or taking a Life insurance policy in your child's name can save you from taxes by claiming these as a deduction u/s 80C. Also, the premium paid for the Medical health insurance policy taken for your child is allowed as a deduction u/s 80D," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in.