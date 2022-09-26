Save up to 46,800 in taxes by investing in these FDs

"The tax saving FDs can be a useful tool to save taxes under section 80C. The savings from funds invested in tax-saving FDs will vary depending on the tax bracket. For a person in the 30% bracket, the tax on ₹1,50,000 is ₹45,000 plus Education Cess of Rs.1,800 at 4% of ₹45,000. You can claim a total tax deduction of ₹46,800 in a year. For a person in the 20% bracket, the tax on Rs.150,000 comes to Rs.30,000 plus Education Cess of Rs.1200 at 4% of Rs.30,000. The total deduction, in this case, comes to Rs.31,200," Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, explained. However, it would help if you opted for the old tax regime to claim such tax benefits.