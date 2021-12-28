SaveIN introduces Buy Now Pay Later to healthcare market

SaveIN, consumer credit focused fintech platform, has launched a offline BNPL product for financing need-based healthcare expenses, at physical points of care and they are calling it ‘Care Now Pay Later’ (CNPL).

According to their press release, currently BNPL offers have largely been confined to financing online purchases, that are largely impulse based categories like apparels, cosmetics, gadgets, food etc. With an aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, SaveIN has tied up with over 100 healthcare providers in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida Addressing Key health segments including Dental, Eye Care, Veterinary, Diagnostics, Dermatology, Hair clinics, Fertility, Physiotherapy, Fertility among others.

SaveIN said that it aims to facilitate quality care with enhanced affordability, enabling individual healthcare providers from several different segments to offer instant, point of care flexible payment solutions, thereby building integrated healthcare finance ecosystem.

Announcing the launch of this innovative proposition, Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO, SaveIN said, “Indians across demographic profiles are becoming increasingly sensitive to their physical and mental well-being. We at SaveIN are committed to deliver on-demand credit and flexible payment options to Indians, thereby facilitating timely and quality healthcare for all, no matter the circumstance. SaveIN, with a reliable, verified and fast- growing partner network, would offer 100% digital, flexible deferred repayment options at points of care across the country. With CNPL, one can avail zero cost payment options while availing healthcare products and services at providers near them."

The entire process can be completed in under 60 seconds, making it a seamless payment experience, added Jitin Bhasin.

As per them, the innovative payment option- CNPL by SaveIN- would allow patients to split medical bills into small monthly payments that include minimal or no cost. The entire process will be completely paperless, and the company has created a unique integrated customer application and assessment process.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.