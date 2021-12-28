SaveIN introduces Buy Now Pay Later to healthcare market

Announcing the launch of this innovative proposition, Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO, SaveIN said, “Indians across demographic profiles are becoming increasingly sensitive to their physical and mental well-being. We at SaveIN are committed to deliver on-demand credit and flexible payment options to Indians, thereby facilitating timely and quality healthcare for all, no matter the circumstance. SaveIN, with a reliable, verified and fast- growing partner network, would offer 100% digital, flexible deferred repayment options at points of care across the country. With CNPL, one can avail zero cost payment options while availing healthcare products and services at providers near them."