Saving for emergency fund of ₹10-15 lakh? Here’s how FD laddering can help and whether you should consider it

An emergency fund should remain accessible for unexpected expenses, such as medical treatments, urgent home repairs, job loss, etc. However, parking a large sum idle entirely in a savings account may not be the most efficient way to manage it.
For investors looking to set aside ₹10-15 lakh, the key challenge is balancing liquidity with returns.
One strategy that can help achieve both is FD laddering, which involves splitting money across multiple fixed deposits with staggered maturity periods instead of investing the entire amount in a single long-term deposit.
This approach allows portions of the corpus to mature at regular intervals, providing easier access to funds when needed while reducing the risk of breaking a long-term fixed deposit (FD) prematurely. It can also help investors take advantage of changing interest-rate cycles.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its August 2026 monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. However, a recent SBI Research report projected two 25-basis-point hikes, one each in October and December, citing rising crude oil prices and inflationary pressures.
Repo rates and FD rates are closely linked. When the repo rate rises, financial institutions often increase FD rates. If the repo rate rises over the next three months as anticipated, investors will have an opportunity to lock in higher interest rates on their deposits
Individuals can structure a mix of 1-year, 2-year and 3-year FDs instead of locking the entire amount into a single tenure.
For example, an investor with ₹10 lakh can divide the amount across multiple fixed deposits:
For a ₹15 lakh emergency fund, the same approach can be followed by splitting the corpus across different FD tenures:
This way, the entire emergency corpus is not locked into a single tenure, while a portion becomes available for withdrawal at regular intervals. The same strategy can be applied to any lump-sum amount, depending on your financial requirements and expectations for near-term interest rate changes.
An investor can also invest their funds in FDs with shorter maturities, such as 3-6 months. This can be considered if you need the money in the near future.
Banks in India typically charge a premature withdrawal penalty of around 0.5% to 1% on the applicable interest rate when an FD is broken before maturity, according to a report by the ICICI Bank.
The exact charge varies across banks and deposit products and is intended to compensate for the loss a lender incurs from early withdrawal.
Therefore, it is crucial to read the terms and conditions of your FD to understand the specific penalties and charges that apply. However, even though you could lose some interest as a penalty, you will still receive your initial money back.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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