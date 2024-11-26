Saving for your child’s education abroad? Key advice from financial experts

Planning for your child's education abroad involves careful budgeting and investment strategies. With rising costs due to inflation and currency fluctuations, experts recommend starting early

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated26 Nov 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Experts suggest a disciplined, early-start approach to meet this growing expense without financial strain.
Experts suggest a disciplined, early-start approach to meet this growing expense without financial strain.(AP)

Securing your child’s education abroad requires more than just setting aside savings—it demands a strategic and well-structured financial plan. Making plans for your child's education is crucial to any parent's financial planning.

Education inflation is higher than regular inflation, and with the expected depreciation of the INR, parents need to factor in at least a 10-15% annual cost increase when planning for their child’s education abroad. Experts suggest a disciplined, early-start approach to meet this growing expense without financial strain.

 

Also Read | Mint Primer: Should all schoolchildren be given skill education?

Financial advice from experts:

Rohit Beri, CEO and CIO at Arthalpha: Focus on starting early, reviewing annually, and diversifying investments to manage currency and market risks.

- Start early and review your plan annually

- Start with equity-heavy allocation and gradually move towards debt as you approach the milestone – remember, if you start early, the short-term dips in stock markets won’t matter. Being debt-heavy will mean either you will never reach the goal or savings have to be substantially larger

- Move a small portion of the investment corpus to foreign assets every year. This way, you will keep reducing the risk of large currency depreciation; moving small amounts every year also means that TCS won’t hurt as much.

Review your portfolio regularly to align with currency fluctuations and evolving tuition trends. Remember, the key is consistency, discipline, and seeking expert advice to ensure your financial goals are on track.

Also Read | Employees must activate UAN by November 30 to access ELI scheme benefits

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com: Start by budgeting for your child’s education, including all expenses—tuition, accommodation, travel, and more. Building funds over time helps parents achieve their goals without financial strain.

Krishan Mishra, CEO at FPSB India: Estimate the total cost of education, consider all expenses, and consult both higher education and financial planners for expert guidance. Use tax-efficient savings plans to maximize returns.

 

Also Read | These 10 large-cap equity mutual funds have given alpha returns in five years

Recommended Mutual Funds for Education Planning

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, listed these mutual funds to invest in for your child’s education abroad.

  • ICICI Prudential Large & midcap fund
  • Kotak Multicap fund
  • Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
  • HDFC Focused Equity Fund
  • Tata Small cap fund

    Read all our personal finance stories here

    Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceSaving for your child’s education abroad? Key advice from financial experts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.30
    12:52 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.85 (2%)

    Adani Power share price

    438.00
    12:52 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -8.85 (-1.98%)

    Indus Towers share price

    344.15
    12:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.7 (1.99%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.90
    12:52 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.91%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,146.35
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    38.55 (3.48%)

    Praj Industries share price

    812.55
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    13.35 (1.67%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    535.20
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.05 (0.57%)

    Wipro share price

    580.80
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,778.40
    12:46 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -224.3 (-7.47%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    908.50
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -59.15 (-6.11%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,165.10
    12:46 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -62.2 (-5.07%)

    Emami share price

    660.95
    12:45 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -32.1 (-4.63%)
    More from Top Losers

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,547.20
    12:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    105.5 (7.32%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,172.30
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    71.9 (6.53%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,400.05
    12:48 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    735.2 (6.3%)

    Sonata Software share price

    585.50
    12:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    33.95 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.