Savings account interest rates falling? You can consider sweep-in FDs

So what should you keep in mind? According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar, if you have a lot of transactions in your savings account or salary account, linking it to a sweep FD can make calculating returns and income for tax purposes extremely complicated. Only put an amount that you are reasonably sure you will not need for regular expenditure. Second, if there are multiple sweep FDs, check the order in which the bank breaks them. Is it first in first out (FIFO) or last in last out (LIFO)? The latter category is typically more beneficial because this allows older FDs to continue to their actual maturity date. Third, you are getting special FD rates such as the senior citizens rate, check if this is applicable to the sweep-in FD. In other words, a regular FD may offer you a higher rate as a senior citizen, but a sweep-in FD might not.