Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Savings accounts: These two banks offer revised rates on your savings from today. Details here

Savings accounts: These two banks offer revised rates on your savings from today. Details here

The new financial year 2022-23 has arrived and there are two banks that have revised their savings account interest rate from April 1 onward.
3 min read . 09:53 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • Apart from giving modest interest rates, savings accounts are also reliable, safe, secure, and fulfil short-term needs. This investment platform is an ideal choice for those who have regular income such as salaried employees.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Savings accounts are one the good options for earning modest returns. But it's not all that makes savings account a suitable choice for those who have some extra money. Apart from giving modest interest rates, savings accounts are also reliable, safe, secure, and fulfil short-term needs. This investment platform is an ideal choice for those who have regular income such as salaried employees.

Savings accounts are one the good options for earning modest returns. But it's not all that makes savings account a suitable choice for those who have some extra money. Apart from giving modest interest rates, savings accounts are also reliable, safe, secure, and fulfil short-term needs. This investment platform is an ideal choice for those who have regular income such as salaried employees.

Savings accounts are a solution to short financial goals such as wedding planning, buying a vehicle, buying jewellery, or future vacations among others. One of the best features of these accounts is that the minimum balance requirement is low and the rate of interest is fixed. Currently, the bank offers interest rates from 3.5-6% on the savings account.

Savings accounts are a solution to short financial goals such as wedding planning, buying a vehicle, buying jewellery, or future vacations among others. One of the best features of these accounts is that the minimum balance requirement is low and the rate of interest is fixed. Currently, the bank offers interest rates from 3.5-6% on the savings account.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The new financial year 2022-23 has arrived and there are two banks that have revised their savings account interest rate from April 1 onward. These two banks are RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank.

However, one needs to note, that interest rates are subject to periodic changes in the banking sector.

IDFC First Bank:

From today onward, the Bank offers a 4% rate on deposits up to 1 lakh on the savings account. The rate is higher to 4.5% on savings between lakh to less than or equal to 10 lakh, and 5% is offered on savings between 10 lakh to less than or equal to 25 lakh. 4.5% is also offered on savings above 100 crore to less than or equal to 200 crore, while 5% is also given on above 1 crore to less than or equal to 100 crore.

The highest interest rate offered on savings accounts here is 6% on deposits above 25 lakh to less than or equal to 1 crore, while the lowest rate is 3.5% and is offered on savings above 200 crore.

Here's how your savings account interest rates are calculated:

The bank explains that interest will be calculated on progressive balances in each Interest Rate Slab, as applicable.

IDFC First Bank explains the following with examples:

1. In case your account balance with IDFC First is 25,000, the interest payable to you will be 4% on the entire 25,000.

2. In case your account balance with the bank is 5 lakh, the interest payable to you will be 4% on 1 lakh and 4.5% on 4 lakh.

3. In case your account balance with the bank is 1.10 crore, the interest payable to you will be 4% on 1 lakh, 4.5% on 9 lakh, 5% on 15 lakh, 6% on 75 lakh and 5% on 10 lakh.

4. In case your account balance with us is 5.3 crore, the interest payable to you will be 4% on 1 lakh, 4.5% on 9 lakh, 5% on 15 lakh, 6% on 75 lakh, and 5% on 4.3 crore.

RBL Bank:

RBL Bank has trimmed its savings account interest rate by 25 basis points to 1% on various savings balances.

From April 1, the Bank offers a 4.25% rate on savings up to 1 lakh, and 5.5% on above 1 lakh to 10 lakh. These rates were unchanged. However, the bank offers a 6% rate each on savings above 10 lakh to 3 crore and above 3 crore to 5 crore compared to the previous 6.25% each.

A 5.75% rate is offered on savings above 5 crore to 10 crore against the previous 6%, while a similar 5.75% rate was kept unchanged on savings above 10 crore to 50 crore. Rates were also kept unchanged at 5.25%, 5%, and 4% on savings above 50 crore to 100 crore; above 100 crore to 250 crore; and above 300 crore.

The highest cut of 1% was made in savings above 250 crore to 300 crore, where the interest rate now stands at 4% from the previous 5%.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!