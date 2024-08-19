Three steps to ensure you have enough money when you need it
Summary
- Being unprepared for long-term monetary goals and job loss are among the top financial challenges, according to the State of Financial Wellbeing at Workplace Report 2024-25
Financial independence and early retirement—a dream for many may remain a distant dream for many more. Finsafe India's State of Financial Wellbeing at Workplace Report 2024-25, a survey taken by 4,289 working professionals, shows that being unprepared for long-term monetary goals and job loss are among the top financial challenges. This is not surprising, given that 50% of the respondents reported saving less than 20% of their take-home salary.