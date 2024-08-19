Three steps to ensure you have enough money when you need it

Having a high equity allocation, especially for long-term financial goals, is becoming imperative. For all the brouhaha around equities, the percentage allocation at a household level is less than 10%. At least 30-40% equity allocation is a must to be able to reach the large goal values. Sample this: ₹25,000 invested every month for 25 years will grow to ₹2 crore @ 7% versus ₹3.35 crore @ 10% p.a. The kicker in returns can come only from equities, that too when they are invested the right way through mutual funds and not by trading or buying random stocks. A simple strategy would be to invest in a Nifty 50 index fund and hold it for a minimum of 7-10 years.