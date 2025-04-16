Money
Savings rates have dropped to 2.7%. Here's how to make your money work for you again
Neil Borate , Anil Poste 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 05:57 PM IST
SummaryMost people think their money is safe in the bank—but with real returns turning negative thanks to inflation, it’s time to consider these six alternatives that balance safety, liquidity and performance.
With HDFC Bank and Axis Bank slashing their savings account interest rates to just 2.75%, and State Bank of India (SBI) offering an even lower 2.7%, the money sitting "safely" in your account might actually be losing value in real terms, thanks to inflation.
