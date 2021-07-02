Savings under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana stood at 1.05 lakh crore at May end

Under SSY, the parent or guardian of a girl child between age zero and 10 years can open an account in the child’s name. Deposits can be made on a monthly or yearly basis for the next 15 years from the date of opening the account. Investments can’t be made after the 15-year period, but the account keeps gaining interest for the next seven years and matures after 21 years. You can withdraw only after the child turns 18 years, subject to certain conditions.