SBI's 10 ATM safety mantras: Follow these tips to prevent debit card fraud

State Bank of India (SBI) has given some tips to its customers on ways to keep their money safe. The largest lender of the country has time and again shared tips of safe banking practices with its customers. SBI has recommended that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy in order to avoid any ATM-cum-debit card fraud. "Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured," SBI tweeted.