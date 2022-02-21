The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has asked its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March-end. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service. "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted. The lender said that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by the deadline will be considered invalid.

The tweet has further stated that the linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar card:

Go to the income tax department's e-filing website.

Click on the Link Aadhaar section.

Now fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

Click at the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

The income tax department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current deadline is 31 March 2022. The Central Board of Direct taxes has also made it clear that PAN will become inoperative if linked with Aadhaar after the deadline.

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the income tax authorities.

Any failure to do so will make the PAN inoperative till the date that the Aadhaar number is intimated or linked.

More than 43.34 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar as of 24 January, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed the Parliament.

