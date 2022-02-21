SBI account holders alert! Do this to continue enjoying seamless banking service

The State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March-end. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service. "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted. The lender said that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by the deadline will be considered invalid.

