SBI account holders can submit Form 15G, Form 15H online. Here is how to do it

State Bank of India ( SBI ) savings account holders can submit Form 15G and Form 15H online using internet banking facility. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had allowed the Form 15G/Form 15H submitted by taxpayers for 2019-20 to remain valid till 30 June 2020. Form 15G/Form 15H are self-declaration forms submitted by individuals stating that their income is below the taxable limit. These forms are submitted by account holders to make sure tax deducted at source (TDS) is not deducted on their income.

SBI customers can submit Form 15G/15H online through SBI's website. Here is how:

1) Go to www.onlinesbi.com and login to your account with your user name and password.

2) Now click on 'e-services' tab to proceed.

3) Select option 'Form-15G/Form-15H' under the 'e-services' tab.

4) Select the CIF No. and click on 'Submit'.

5) Now, you will be required to select the branch code from where the form is required to be submitted and click on 'Submit'.

6) You have to fill the Part-1 of Form in which some information is already filled. Now, you may proceed by filling up the remaining information.

7) There will be one option: 'Whether assesed to tax : If you file ITR, select yes, if dont' then choose, No.

7) Then click on 'Submit'. A new tab will open where you will see all the details once again. Check the details and click on 'Confirm'.

8) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

9) Enter the OTP and click on 'Confirm'.

10) Once the form is submitted successfully, UIN number will be generated.

Those whose estimated total income for the current financial year is expected to be lower than the taxable limit can use these forms. A tax payer below the age of 60 years can use form 15G, while those above the age of 60 years can use form 15H.

