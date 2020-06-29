SBI account holders can submit Form 15G, Form 15H online. Here is how to do it

State Bank of India (SBI) savings account holders can submit Form 15G and Form 15H online using internet banking facility. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had allowed the Form 15G/Form 15H submitted by taxpayers for 2019-20 to remain valid till 30 June 2020. Form 15G/Form 15H are self-declaration forms submitted by individuals stating that their income is below the taxable limit. These forms are submitted by account holders to make sure tax deducted at source (TDS) is not deducted on their income.