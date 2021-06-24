A deposit interest certificate will tell you how much interest you have earned on your savings accounts and fixed deposits with a bank during the financial year 2020-21. State Bank of India (SBI) customers can get their deposit interest certificate either by visiting their bank branch or by downloading the same from internet banking.

"Log in to Online SBI and get your Deposit Interest Certificate. Follow 4 simple steps, and you are done!" SBI said in a tweet.

Log in to Online SBI and get your Deposit Interest Certificate. Follow 4 simple steps, and you are done! Visit now:- https://t.co/8O47eWN4yG#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #DepositInterestCertificate #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/t0L5KdY2WF — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 23, 2021

How to get a deposit interest certificate from SBI through net banking

Log in to the SBI internet banking.

Click on the e-Services option from the main menu.

Select the My Certificates option from the list of services displayed on the screen.

Select which type of interest certificate you want - Interest Certificate of Deposit Accounts.

You can view the interest accumulated/deducted on your account. At the bottom of the certificate, click on Download Interest certificate.

SBI latest FD interest rates

Meanwhile, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days fetch 2.9%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will earn an interest rate of 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years give 5%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will fetch 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years is giving 5.4%.

SBI savings account interest rates

SBI offers an interest rate of 2.70% to its customers for a balance of up to 1 lakh and more than 1 lakh. The bank calculates the interest rate on savings bank accounts on a daily basis. However, the interest is paid to the account holders every quarter.

2.70% p.a. for balance upto ₹1 lakh

2.70% p.a. for balance above ₹1 lakh

