SBI account holders? Here's how you can download deposit interest certificate

Meanwhile, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days fetch 2.9%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will earn an interest rate of 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years give 5%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will fetch 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years is giving 5.4%.