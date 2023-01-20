SBI accountholders alert! 147 deducted from your account. Here is why

Do you have an account with the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI)? Then this piece of news is of your interest. Are you among one of those SBI customers who have received a message of ₹147.50 deducted from your bank account without you having done any such transaction. There is no need to worry about the same as the bank has been deducting this amount for the annual maintenance/service fee for the ATM-cum-debit card used by you.

