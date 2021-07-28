Are you an account holder of the State Bank of India (SBI)? Then please note that the Bank has added a new feature to its Yono Lite app. In order to keep using the SBI Yono Lite, customers need to update their existing app. Amid, the rise in fraud in digital transactions, this new feature will add a layer of safety and customers can do both financial and non-financial transactions securely.

"Now online banking is more secure than ever with SBI! Download the latest YONO Lite app now," SBI informed its customers via a tweet.

What is SIM binding feature?

It is a new technology that allows only one user per device with a registered mobile number and makes online banking more secure than ever. Please update the Yono Lite app version 5.3.48 and complete a one-time registration process with the registered mobile number available on your phone.

What is Yono Lite

Yono Lite is SBI's retail internet banking based application for your smartphones. A safe, convenient and easy to use application with a host of features to help users manage their finances on the move.

What is the new registration process for SBI customers for the Yono Lite app?

Registration process for Android users

Download and open the YONO Lite SBI app from the Play Store, Select SIM 1 or SIM 2, which is registered with SBI to complete the registration process. No SIM selection is required in the case of a single SIM.

A message will be shown on the screen regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating the mobile number.

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button and an SMS containing a unique code will be sent from the device to a pre-defined number. Kindly note that for sending the SMS standard SMS charges are applicable as per your SMS plan.

On the registration screen, enter User Name and Password and click the REGISTER button.

Accept the Terms and Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click the ‘Ok’ button.

After that, an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number. This activation code will be valid for 30 minutes.

The user has to complete the activation by inputting the Activation code in the app.

Users can now log in to the YONO Lite application.

Registration process for iOS users

Download and open the YONO Lite app from the App store. A message will be displayed regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating the mobile number.

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button, a unique code will be auto-filled in the default SMS app with a pre-defined Number. The user must send the SMS within 30 seconds from the Phone number linked with SBI Account to proceed. Kindly note that for sending the SMS standard SMS charges are applicable as per your SMS plan.

On the registration screen, enter User Name and Password and click the REGISTER button.

Accept the Terms and Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click the ‘Ok’ button.

After that, an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number.

The user has to complete the activation by inputting the Activation code in the app.

Users can now log in to the YONO Lite application.

Earlier, SBI had tweeted about the new version of the SBI Yono app.

"Bank Securely with YONO SBI! YONO SBI is levelling up its security features. The new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from the phone which has the mobile number registered with the bank," read the tweet.

Before logging into the SBI YONO app, account holders will have to keep in mind that they should be able to log in only if they are using the mobile phone number that is registered with the bank. SBI YONO will not allow account holders to make any transaction if they try to log in with a different number.





