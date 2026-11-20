The State Bank of India (SBI) warned pensioners about a rapidly evolving cyber fraud tactic in which fraudsters impersonate pension officials, build trust and send fake messages urging them to share personal information under the pretext of updating their ‘Pension Payment Orders’ (PPOs).

In a post on its official X handle on 18 November, SBI shared how fraudsters may target and exploit pensioners’ concerns about their pension payments, taking advantage of their advancing age to trick them into clicking suspicious links and sharing confidential information.

The banking institution elaborated upon the warning through its cyber safety campaign featuring 'Captain Y – Your Cyber Rakshak'.

The X post reads:

"Cyber fraudsters may impersonate pension officials and send fake messages with suspicious links, urging individuals to share their personal details for Pension Payment Order (PPO) updation."

“But don’t worry! Captain Y – Your Cyber Rakshak from SBI – is here to guide you and remind you: Never click on suspicious links or share your personal information with anyone. Before you act, Hamesha Poochho Why? Stay alert. Stay safe!”

Read X post

The post also includes a detailed 1-minute 34-second video that explains exactly how the scam works, urging pensioners to be vigilant and to keep their personal data, OTPs, ATM PIN details and other critical information safe.

The message illustrates a common engineering tactic utilized by scamsters posing as government or banking officials to create urgency and persuade unsuspecting individuals to discuss and disclose confidential information.

What should pensioners keep in mind? This warning from SBI highlights that pensioners should be extremely cautious and vigilant about unsolicited SMS messages, WhatsApp communications, phone calls or emails claiming that their PPO details need urgent updating. Such messages may contain links to fraudulent websites, APK files, or other similar apps that target individuals and collect personal details, banking information, passwords or other sensitive credentials.

Hence, if you are a pensioner, ensure you verify any request through official banking channels rather than responding to text messages, phone calls or emails related to your pension disbursement.

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Never share OTPs, PINs, passwords or bank account details with anyone claiming to represent a financial institution. No legitimate banking institution ever requests personal information or money to help you resolve your legitimate financial concerns.

Pensioners should, therefore, be careful to verify basic facts before taking action, even when a message or email appears to come from an official source.