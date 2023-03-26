SBI and HDFC Bank discontinuing special fixed deposit schemes from March 313 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Fixed deposits are a low-risk investment choice since the interest rate remains constant during the duration of the account.
Fixed deposits are a low-risk investment choice since the interest rate remains constant during the duration of the account. Fixed deposits often provide higher interest rates than regular savings accounts and also are inflation-beating, making them an appealing alternative for individuals looking to earn a better return on their investments. A special fixed deposit is a fixed deposit account with higher interest rates than regular fixed deposit accounts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×