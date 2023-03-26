SBI and HDFC Bank discontinuing special fixed deposit schemes from March 31

Against premature withdrawal of Senior Citizen Care FD, HDFC Bank has said on its website for senior citizens that “​​​​​​​In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) on or before 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.00% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. ​​In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) post 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.25% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower."