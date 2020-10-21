SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates

In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, SBI offers a credit score based concessions of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above ₹30 lakh to ₹2 crore across India. The same concession would also be applicable for home loan customers for a loan amount of up to ₹3 crore in eight metro cities. An additional 5 bps concession for all home loans is given if applied through YONO.