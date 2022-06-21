SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: How to get monthly income on a single deposit?

Maturity period and interest

The SBI Annuity Scheme is available at all SBI branches and comes with a tenure of 36, 60, 84, or 120 months. To establish an SBI Annuity Scheme with a maturity duration of 3 to 10 years, a minimum deposit amount for annuity deposit must be made, which is based on a minimum monthly annuity of Rs. 1000 for the applicable period. According to SBI guidelines, the maximum deposit limit through online banking would be the same as the maximum limit set for fund transfer within one's own account but through offline mode, no maximum deposit limit is there. The interest rate provided on the SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme will be as applicable to term deposits of the term chosen by the account holder. On the SBI Annuity Scheme, the rate of interest applicable to SBI Term Deposits for the general public and senior citizens will be offered. SBI increased interest rates on fixed deposits on June 14, 2022. SBI currently offers an interest rate of 5.45 per cent to 5.50 per cent to the general public and 5.95 per cent to 6.30 per cent to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years. TDS will be applied to the interest paid on the Annuity deposit and for this PAN is necessary to submit to avoid the TDS amount.