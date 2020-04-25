State Bank of India (SBI) has sent a mail to its customers. The letter titled, 'A letter for your safety' lays out six important tips that customers must follow while banking online. "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," country's largest lender tweeted out.

Here are 6 precautions SBI wants its account holders to take while banking online:

1) SBI customers are advised not to click on any link that asks for OTP or bank details in regards with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Care fund or any other Care fund. Earlier, this month SBI warned users about EMI scam.

2) Beware of bogus schemes that claim to offer cash prizes or job opportunities through SMSes, e-mails, phone calls or advertisements.

3) Change all bank-related passwords from time-to-time.

4) Please keep in mind that SBI or its representatives never send email/SMS or call their customers for personal information, password or OTP.

5) Always use only SBI's official website for contact number and other details. Do not rely on any bank information available on internet search results.

6) Report immediately to local police authorities about fraudsters and inform the same to your nearest SBI Branch.

The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #BeSafe #BankSafe #SafetyTips pic.twitter.com/3ofVr9v25y — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 23, 2020

Earlier, SBI had alerted its customers about the new ways of cybercrime in which messages sent by the fraudsters look exactly like the SBI Net Banking page. With so much that is similar to the real app, users get swayed by these fake apps. The bank had also alerted people about the ongoing EMI fraud scheme. Scammers are calling up customers on the pretext of deferring the EMI payments, and asking them about their card details and eventually the OTP.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated