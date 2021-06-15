Avoid clicking on attachments received in emails from unknown sources

We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.#StaySafe #StaySecure #BeAlert #CyberSecurity #CyberSafety #SBIAapkeSaath pic.twitter.com/swhJjjlIcY — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 13, 2021

On its website, the country's top lender has shared some dos and don'ts while banking online under 'SBI internet banking is safe when you are alert'

Dos

-Access https://onlinesbi.com by typing the URL in the address bar of your browser.

-Scan your computer regularly with antivirus.

-Change your internet banking password regularly.

-Always check the last log-in date and time.

Don'ts

-Do not click on any links in the mail/message to access the site.

-Do not download any unwanted apps on the advice of unknown persons.

-Avoid e-mail/SMS/phone call promising reward for providing your personal information or updating your account details in the bank site.

-Avoid accessing internet banking accounts from public WiFi, free WiFi, cyber cafes and shared PCs.





