State Bank of India (SBI) has warned all its customers using the bank’s FASTag to follow the latest Ministry of Road Transport and Highways guidelines to avoid fines. The bank has informed its customer via a tweet, "We request all our SBI FASTag customers not to enter a FASTag lane of the Fee plazas without a FASTag or without a valid or functional FASTag to avoid higher fee payment, " SBI tweeted.

If a vehicle, which is not fitted with FASTag or without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into the 'FASTag lane' of fee plazas, then the vehicle shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Sunday.

"User of the vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional 'FASTag' entering into 'FASTag lane' of the Fee plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

SBIFASTag fee and charges

- Rs100 across all categories, including all applicable taxes Other Charges

- Security amount would be applicable as per the vehicle class and will be refunded to the customer at the time of closure of RFID Tag account.

-Minimum balance is the minimum recharge amount to be done at the time of RFID tag activation.

The government had made FASTags mandatory from December 15, 2019.

A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.

