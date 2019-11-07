NEW DELHI : India's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), has asked pension account holders to submit their life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra at its bank branches or online by the end of this month.

"Complete your Life Certificate submission before 30th November, 2019 to ensure that your pension payments would continue. The certificate can also be submitted in person at SBI Branch or digitally at an Aadhaar outlet near you," SBI said in a tweet.

Those failing to submit life certificate before pension disbursal agencies like SBI within the deadline of November 30 may fail to receive pension. It is, however, resumed after the pension account holder submits the certificate.

How to submit pensioners life certificate:

There are at least four modes of submission of pensioners life certificate.

1) Manual submission: You need to visit SBI branch and get a physical copy of the format, fill it up and get it signed by a branch official.

2) Digital submission at SBI branch: Go to your nearest SBI branch and share your Aadhaar number, mobile number, pension payment order (PPO) number and account number. After you give your biometrics -- fingerprint or iris -- the bank official will do an Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to generate Jeevan Pramaan. You will get Pramaan Id as an acknowledgement.

You can then submit the life certificate digitally through the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

3) Instead of visiting the SBI branch, you can also do it online through the UMANG app. Pensioners need to download the app from Google Play store, search Jeevan Pramaan and click on generate life certificate.

4) The fourth way to generate life certificate is by visiting Citizen Service Centres (CSC) or Aadhaar Seva Kendra spread in different parts of the country. The process here involves going through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.