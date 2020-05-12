Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), today said instances of use of cloned ATM cards have been reported from the Delhi and refund will be processed for the affected customers. "Cases of using cloned ATM Cards have been reported in Delhi. There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure. All suspicious transactions to be reported to the Home branch" SBI said in a tweet.

SBI also said that all suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch.

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else.

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.

Earlier, SBI had waived service charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs as well as other bank ATMs. This will be on account of exceeding free number of transactions up to 30th June. "In view of the announcement made by Finance Minister on 24th March, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding free number of transactions up to 30th June," the announcement was posted on SBI's official website.

SBI offers eight free transactions to regular savings bank account holders, including five transactions at SBI ATMs and three at other bank ATMs. In non-metros, such account holders get 10 free transactions, including five at SBI ATMs and five at others

