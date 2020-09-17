SBI ATM cash withdrawal new rules from tomorrow: How to do it

State Bank of India (SBI) is extending one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for ₹10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country. This will be effective from tomorrow (September 18). So, the next time, you are heading towards an SBI ATM for withdrawing ₹10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you. As you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. If you fail to do so, the transaction will get cancelled. At present, this extra level of security is available for transactions at SBI ATMs between 8 pm and 8 am.