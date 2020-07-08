SBI ATM cash withdrawal over 10,000 with OTP. How to do it?

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers a safe way to withdraw cash over ₹10,000 across all SBI ATMs. This new facility, which was introduced on 1 January, 2020, allows ATM cardholders to withdraw cash with the help of one-time password (OTP). "An all new OTP based cash withdrawal system has been in effect since 1st Jan 2020 at all our ATMs. Protect yourself from unauthorized transactions across all SBI ATMs from 8 PM to 8 AM," SBI tweeted.