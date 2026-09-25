Bank strike from Sept 28-30: SBI waives ATM charges for 3 days, UPI, NEFT, RTGS to work | What customers need to know

State Bank of India (SBI) customers will get some relief during the proposed three-day bank strike from September 28 to September 30, as the bank has announced a waiver of ATM transaction charges during the period.

ATM charges waived from September 28-30 In a social media post on X, SBI said on Thursday that ATM transaction charges would be waived for transactions made through ATMs of any bank in the country during the September 28-30 bank strike.

That means customers can use ATMs for their cash needs without worrying about applicable ATM transaction charges covered by the waiver.

UPI, NEFT, RTGS and IMPS Customers will continue to have access to digital banking facilities during the strike. These include mobile banking, internet banking and WhatsApp banking.

Routine payments and fund transfers can also be made through digital channels. SBI customers can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) for payments and fund transfers without visiting a branch.

The bank has advised customers to complete important branch-related transactions before the strike and use digital and self-Service banking channels wherever possible.

Sunday banking ahead of strike The government has also directed all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks to remain open on Sunday, September 27, ahead of the proposed strike. Customers who need branch-based services can use this additional working day to complete their banking requirements.

“In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the UFBU from September 28 to 30, 2026, following the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to ensure citizens' banking service needs are met,” the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) statement said.

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"In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-link branches and currency chests to remain fully operational on September 27, it said.