SBI ATM-cum-debit card gets new safety feature. Details here

State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now block transactions on their ATM-cum-debit card via SMS. SBI has launched the new feature for customers' safety. SBI's new facility for debit card users will help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

Other ways to block ATM-cum-debit cards are through customer care call, net banking and SBI Quick app.

The largest lender of the country has time and again shared tips of safe banking practices with its customers. SBI recommends that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy in order to avoid any ATM-cum-debit card fraud.

Introducing a new feature for our customers' safety.

Now every time we receive a request for #BalanceEnquiry or #MiniStatement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their #DebitCard if the transaction is not initiated by them. pic.twitter.com/LyhMFkR4Tj — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 1, 2020

Earlier, SBI had introduced cardless cash withdrawal facility to protect its customers from unauthorised transactions across all SBI ATMs. This new facility has been active since the start of 2020 and allows ATM cardholders to withdraw cash with the help of one-time password (OTP).

Here is how you can block your debit card online:

1) Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

2) Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.

3) Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

4) All the Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card(s).

5) Select the Card, you wish to block and click "Submit". Verify the details and confirm.

6) Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

7)On the next screen, enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm".

8) A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM-cum-debit card. Note this Ticket No. for future reference.

