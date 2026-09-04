SBI ATM rules change from 1 Oct: Free other-bank transactions for salary accounts capped at 5 per month- Details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its ATM transaction rules for salary package account holders from 1 October 2026. Under the new policy, the number of free monthly transactions at other banks' and financial institutions' ATMs will be reduced from 10 to five.

This revised limit applies to both financial and non-financial transactions made using SBI debit cards at other banks’ ATMs and Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). The changes apply to all variants of the SBI salary package accounts and are applicable across all centres.

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Charges for SBI salary package account holders Once the five free transactions are exhausted, customers will be charged for additional transactions. Any cash withdrawal will cost ₹23 + GST, whereas a non-financial transaction will attract ₹11 + GST.

Transaction Free Limit Charge After Limit Other bank ATM – Cash withdrawal 5/month ₹ 23 + GST Other bank ATM – Non-financial 5/month ₹ 11 + GST SBI ATM 10/month As per applicable rules

Note: There will no longer be a separate metro and non-metro classification for the five free transactions at other banks’ ATMs.

Flexibility at SBI ATMs The revised limit specifically affects transactions at other banks’ ATMs. At SBI ATMs, customers continue to receive 10 free transactions per month, including both financial and non-financial transactions.

Salary package account holders also continue to enjoy unlimited free transactions at SBI ATMs under the applicable benefits, including accounts such as Shaurya Family Pension Accounts and ‘SBI RISHTEY’ Family Savings Accounts.

Rules for non-salary SBI accounts For individuals without salary package accounts, the existing rule of five free transactions at all centres remains unchanged. Beyond this limit, charges apply at ₹23 + GST for cash withdrawals and ₹11 + GST for non-financial transactions.