SBI ATM rules change from 1 Oct: Free other-bank transactions for salary accounts capped at 5 per month- Details here

SBI ATM rules, effective 1 October 2026, will reduce the number of free other-bank ATM transactions available to salary package account holders to five per month. Here are more details on the revised charges.

Shivam Shukla
Published4 Sep 2026, 09:23 AM IST
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SBI salary account holders will face a reduced free transaction limit at other banks’ ATMs from October 1, 2026, potentially increasing monthly banking costs for frequent users.
SBI salary account holders will face a reduced free transaction limit at other banks’ ATMs from October 1, 2026, potentially increasing monthly banking costs for frequent users.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its ATM transaction rules for salary package account holders from 1 October 2026. Under the new policy, the number of free monthly transactions at other banks' and financial institutions' ATMs will be reduced from 10 to five.

This revised limit applies to both financial and non-financial transactions made using SBI debit cards at other banks’ ATMs and Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). The changes apply to all variants of the SBI salary package accounts and are applicable across all centres.

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Charges for SBI salary package account holders

Once the five free transactions are exhausted, customers will be charged for additional transactions. Any cash withdrawal will cost 23 + GST, whereas a non-financial transaction will attract 11 + GST.

Transaction

Free Limit

Charge After Limit

Other bank ATM – Cash withdrawal5/month 23 + GST
Other bank ATM – Non-financial5/month 11 + GST
SBI ATM10/monthAs per applicable rules

Note: There will no longer be a separate metro and non-metro classification for the five free transactions at other banks’ ATMs.

Flexibility at SBI ATMs

The revised limit specifically affects transactions at other banks’ ATMs. At SBI ATMs, customers continue to receive 10 free transactions per month, including both financial and non-financial transactions.

Salary package account holders also continue to enjoy unlimited free transactions at SBI ATMs under the applicable benefits, including accounts such as Shaurya Family Pension Accounts and ‘SBI RISHTEY’ Family Savings Accounts.

Rules for non-salary SBI accounts

For individuals without salary package accounts, the existing rule of five free transactions at all centres remains unchanged. Beyond this limit, charges apply at 23 + GST for cash withdrawals and 11 + GST for non-financial transactions.

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For further details and complete clarity on the changes in rules, you can refer to the official website of SBI at: https://sbi.bank.in/web/personal-banking/information-services/kyc-guidelines/revised-service-charges

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

State Bank Of IndiaMoneyNewsIndiaATMsATM TransactionSBI
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