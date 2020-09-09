SBI ATM transaction failed? Money got debited? How to lodge a complaint

Failed SBI ATM transaction: You must have heard a lot of stories wherein ATM transaction fail, and as a result no cash is dispensed, although cash gets debited from one’s account. Do not worry about failed ATM transactions at all as every bank has a procedure to register online complaints. State Bank Of India (SBI) has a complaint portal that enables its customers to raise their complaint online.

What do to in case of failed ATM transaction then?

The reason might be ATM malfunctioning. In some cases, the ATM could be out of cash. Normally when an ATM is faulty, the bank credits the debited amount back into the account. But if the auto-credit does not happen, then you need to follow these steps. It is important to keep the transaction slip safe since it will the transaction reference number.

Here are the steps to register a complaint with SBI

1) Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal.

2) Fill in the details like Customer Type, Account Number, Name of Complainant, Branch Code, Mobile Number, Email ID, Category of Complaint, Product & Services, and Nature of Complaint.

3) Just after filling all these details, enter the Captcha code and then click on the submit button.

4) After successful submission, you will receive a complaint number through which you can know the status.You will also receive the complaint number through SMS and email.

Your complaint will be investigated and resolved within 7 days. You will also receive a message about what action has been taken on your complaint.

Some other options

Customer Care: Connect to the customer care executive. Normally the executive will give you a tracking number, and will file the matter for investigation. Upon verification, if this was genuinely an error from the bank’s side, they will refund your money to your account .

Visit the Branch: You can also visit the nearest bank branch to raise the issue.

Escalate: If it is still not done, you need to escalate the issue to the branch manager where you hold the account.

Ombudsman: If the amount has not yet been reimbursed despite your follow-ups and escalating the issue, approach the Banking Ombudsman by writing a complaint or file an online complaint.

Recently, the country's top lender introduced a new feature for customers' safety. If you go to the ATM and want to check your balance or mini statement, SBI will alert you by sending an SMS. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

