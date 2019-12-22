SBI bank account passbook updation: How to do yourself, check online

SBI's automated passbook printing facility 'Swayam' enables hassle-free updating of your passbook and saves time
SBI customers can print their passbooks of savings, recurring deposit, PPF account through the facility round the clock
Country's top lender, State Bank of India (SBI), enables hassle-free updating of your passbook with Swayam (passbook printing kiosk). Bank passbooks are in integral records of the financial health of the respective bank account. The passbook has the advantage of viewing transactions from the account opening date. Swayam enables customers to carry out passbook printing in self service mode using barcode technology. Customers can print their passbooks of savings, recurring deposit as well as PPF account through the facility round the clock, even after branch timings.
"No need to wait in a queue to update your passbook. With Swayam - the Automated Passbook Printing machine, have it updated and printed in just a few clicks." SBI tweeted. Additionally, SBI also said that you can view your passbook via m-Passbook feature in YONO Lite app.
No need to wait in a queue to update your passbook. With Swayam - the Automated Passbook Printing machine, have it updated and printed in just a few clicks. Additionally, you could also update your passbook via m-Passbook feature in YONO Lite app.#SBI#DigitalIndia#GoDigitalpic.twitter.com/H79IMUTMGm
-After clicking on it, you can see the entire transaction, this is the mPassbook
Passbook printing machine
Self Service Passbook Printer is an automated kiosk where in customer can print there passbook on their own. It is a specialized machine, where customer has to simply insert passbook with only cover page opened and thus it is very convenient for all strata of customer.
SBI's automated passbook printing facility'Swayam' enables hassle-free updating of your passbook and saves time.