SBI bank account passbook updation: How to do yourself, check online

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2019, 09:37 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

  • SBI's automated passbook printing facility 'Swayam' enables hassle-free updating of your passbook and saves time
  • SBI customers can print their passbooks of savings, recurring deposit, PPF account through the facility round the clock

Country's top lender, State Bank of India (SBI), enables hassle-free updating of your passbook with Swayam (passbook printing kiosk). Bank passbooks are in integral records of the financial health of the respective bank account. The passbook has the advantage of viewing transactions from the account opening date. Swayam enables customers to carry out passbook printing in self service mode using barcode technology. Customers can print their passbooks of savings, recurring deposit as well as PPF account through the facility round the clock, even after branch timings.

"No need to wait in a queue to update your passbook. With Swayam - the Automated Passbook Printing machine, have it updated and printed in just a few clicks." SBI tweeted. Additionally, SBI also said that you can view your passbook via m-Passbook feature in YONO Lite app.

How does it work

-Visit your branch for barcode sticker.

-Select your language on the kiosk.

-Insert the last printed page of your passbook.

-Turn overleaf, if printing exceeds more than one page.

-It's queueless, effortless, timeless.

How to view your passbook via m-Passbook feature in YONO Lite app.
-Log-in to SBI's Yono app

-Click on 'Accounts'

- Then click on 'My Balance'

-Select the savings account

-After clicking on it, you can see the entire transaction, this is the mPassbook

Passbook printing machine

Self Service Passbook Printer is an automated kiosk where in customer can print there passbook on their own. It is a specialized machine, where customer has to simply insert passbook with only cover page opened and thus it is very convenient for all strata of customer.

