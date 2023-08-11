SBI Card allows RuPay credit cards on UPI. Here is how to link

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced the linking of SBI credit cards on the RuPay platform with UPI. Starting 10 August 2023, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps . This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on the RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

“With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on the UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry will witness a significant increase in credit card usage," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD&CEO, SBI Card said.

“The addition of SBI RuPay Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of digital payments in India. This partnership will enable seamless UPI payments for SBI RuPay credit cardholders, providing them a digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience. With the rising demand for credit cards in the country, it becomes imperative to continuously build innovative payment solutions such as linking RuPay Credit Cards with UPI, that are convenient, swift, and secure," Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, said.

Cardholders can enroll their active primary cards on UPI and make payments to merchants (P2M transactions) using their credit cards. This facility is free for customers. To ensure successful credit card linking with UPI, it is important to note that the cardholder’s mobile number registered with SBI Card should also be linked with UPI.

Simple steps to link your SBI Card-issued RuPay Credit Card on UPI

-Download the preferred UPI Third Party Application from the Play /App Store.

-Verify your Mobile Number on the UPI App and complete registration.

-Post successful registration, select the option “Add Credit Card/ Link Credit Card".

-Select “SBI Credit Card" from the list of Credit Card issuers.

-Select your SBI RuPay Credit Card to be linked.

-Enter the last 6 digits of your credit card and expiry date when prompted.

-Proceed to set your 6-digit UPI PIN.

To make Point of Sale (PoS) payments with UPI on your Credit Card

-Scan merchant UPI QR Code on your preferred UPI-enabled third-party app.

-Enter the amount to be paid.

-From the dropdown, select your SBI RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI.

-Enter a 6-digit UPI PIN to authorise the transaction.

To make payment to an e-Commerce merchant using UPI on your Credit Card

-Select the UPI-enabled app linked with your Credit Card as payment mode at the merchant website/app.

-Log in to the UPI-enabled app and select the registered SBI RuPay Credit Card from the list of available accounts.

-Confirm the payment using your 6-digit UPI Pin.

-Payment confirmation will be displayed.

-Once the payment is done, you will be redirected to the merchant page.