SBI Card allows RuPay credit cards on UPI. Here is how to link

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced the linking of SBI credit cards on the RuPay platform with UPI. Starting 10 August 2023, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps. This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on the RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

