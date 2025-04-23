SBI Card and Tata Digital have launched the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card: Should you take it?

The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card provides up to 5% NeuCoins on the Tata Neu App/website and specified Tata brands. The card gives 1.5% rewards for UPI and other spends, offers complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, 1% fuel surcharge waiver, lower forex markup, etc.

In August 2022, HDFC Bank and Tata Digital joined hands to launch co-branded credit cards. The cards came in two variants: Plus and Infinity. Since their launch, these credit cards have become quite popular. In March 2025, the two partners celebrated the milestone of issuing 2 million credit cards. Riding on the popularity of these cards, in April 2025, Tata Digital partnered with SBI Card and launched these credit cards. 

In this article, we will understand the features and benefits of the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card, how it differs from the HDFC version, and whether you should take it.

What is the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card?

The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card is a co-branded credit card offered by SBI Card in partnership with Tata Digital. The card rewards customers with up to 5% value back for online and offline spends at specified Tata brands. The customer can earn up to 10% value back by combining the credit card and Tata NeuPass benefits.

The rewards are in the form of NeuCoins (Tata Digital loyalty program currency). The value of each NeuCoin is equivalent to Rs. 1. The NeuCoins can be redeemed seamlessly online and offline against spends at specified Tata brands.

Features and benefits

Some of the features and benefits of the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card include the following.

5% value back

As mentioned earlier, the cardholder gets a 5% value back in the form of NeuCoins on the Tata Neu App/website and partner Tata brands. The list of these brands includes:

  1. Air India and Air India Express
  2. BigBasket
  3. Tata Cliq
  4. IHCL (Taj Hotels)
  5. Tata 1MG
  6. Titan and Tanishq
  7. Croma
  8. Westside
  9. Qmin

1.5% value back on UPI spends

The cardholder gets a 1.5% value back on UPI spends (RuPay card variant) and other spends (except for excluded categories).

There will be a maximum capping per month on earning NeuCoins on the following categories:

  1. Grocery – 2,000 NeuCoins
  2. Insurance – 2,000 NeuCoins
  3. Utility transactions – 2,000 NeuCoins
  4. Telecom and cable – 2,000 NeuCoins
  5. UPI transactions – 500 NeuCoins

Spends on categories like fuel, wallet loading, gift or prepaid card loading, voucher purchases, rent, education payments, Government-related transactions, etc., will not earn any NeuCoins. The NeuCoins earned in a monthly billing cycle will be credited to the cardholder’s NeuPass account post the bill generation.

Airport lounge access

The cardholder can get complimentary domestic airport lounge access 8 times per year (two per quarter). The cardholder must spend Rs. 75,000 in the previous calendar quarter to be eligible for complimentary domestic airport lounge access.

The cardholder can get four complimentary international airport lounge access per year (one per quarter) using Priority Pass.

Fuel surcharge waiver

The 1% fuel surcharge is waived across all petrol pumps in India. The waiver will be on transactions between Rs. 500 to Rs. 4,000. A maximum of Rs. 500 can be availed as the fuel surcharge waiver per statement cycle.

Lower forex markup

The cardholder can enjoy a lower forex markup of 1.99% on international card usage.

Joining and renewal fees

The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card comes with a joining fee of Rs. 1,499 + Taxes. The cardholder gets a welcome benefit of 1,499 NeuCoins. The NeuCoins are credited to the cardholder’s NeuPass account after the payment of joining fees.

The card has a renewal fee of Rs. 1,499 + Taxes. The annual fee is reversed on annual spends of Rs. 3 lakhs or more.

How is the SBI card compared to the HDFC Bank card?

HDFC Bank and SBI Card, in partnership with Tata Digital, are offering the Tata Neu credit cards. Most of the features and benefits, including the joining and renewal fees, are the same for SBI Card and HDFC Bank cards. Few differences include the following.

Spend requirement for complimentary domestic airport lounge access

The Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card doesn’t require the cardholder to spend any amount for complimentary domestic airport lounge access. However, the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card member must spend Rs. 75,000 in the previous calendar quarter for complimentary domestic airport lounge access in the subsequent quarter.

Transaction amount for fuel surcharge waiver

The Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card provides a 1% fuel surcharge waiver when the transaction amount is between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000. The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card provides a fuel surcharge waiver when the transaction amount is between Rs. 500 and Rs. 4,000.

Education payments

The Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card doesn’t provide NeuCoins on education payments made through third-party Apps. However, education payments made directly through college/school websites or their POS machines will earn NeuCoins.

Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card doesn’t provide NeuCoins for any education payments.

Capping of NeuCoins on insurance spends

The Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card has a daily capping of 2,000 NeuCoins for insurance spends. The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card has a monthly capping of 2,000 NeuCoins for insurance spends.

Note: The Tata Neu SBI credit cards are being offered in two variants: Infinity and Plus variant. In this article, we have discussed the details of the Infinity variant.

Should you take the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card?

The Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card provides a 5% value back on the Tata Neu App/website and specified Tata brands. When you club the card benefits with the Tata NeuPass 5% value back benefits, the overall benefits can go up to 10% value back. It is a good reward rate.

Similarly, from time to time, you will have additional spend-based offers from Tata Digital on the Tata Neu App/website. The spend-based offers provide an opportunity to earn bonus NeuCoins and can include the weekend offer, Pay Day offer at the start of the month, Rewards League during IPL, festive offers, etc. Similarly, from time to time, you may get instant discount offers on the card on various Tata brands. So, when you club all these benefits together, you can get excellent value back. The redemption of NeuCoins is easy and straightforward.

If you spend regularly on various Tata brands, you may consider this credit card. Apart from NeuCoins on Tata Neu App and Tata brand spends, the card gives 1.5% rewards for UPI and other spends, provides complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, 1% fuel surcharge waiver, 1.99% lower forex markup, etc. All these benefits make the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card worthy of consideration.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.

SBI Card and Tata Digital have launched the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card: Should you take it?
23 Apr 2025, 11:57 AM IST
