SBI Card brings THESE changes to its credit card offerings with effect from Aug 11. Check details

SBI Card has announced a set of changes to a number of its cards with regard to air accident insurance coverage. The proposed changes will come into effect on August 11, 2025.

The credit card users of SBI Card will not have access to complimentary air accident insurance coverage amounting to ₹one crore on some of the cards starting August 11. These cards are UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Signature Card, and Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE.

Likewise, the cardholders of some cards will cease to have access to complimentary air accident insurance coverage of ₹50 lakh starting August 11.

The cards which will lose access to this coverage are UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME, Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME, PSB SBI Card PRIME, KVB SBI Card PRIME, Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME, South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME, Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME, Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME, UBI SBI PLATINUM Credit Card, OBC SBI VISA PLATINUM Card, Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card and BOM SBI PLATINUM Credit Card.

The list is given below:

No complimentary air accident insurance coverage

S. No. SBI Credit Card 1 UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME 2 Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME 3 PSB SBI Card PRIME 4 KVB SBI Card PRIME 5 Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 6 South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME 7 South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 8 Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME 9 Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 10 City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME 11 Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME 12 UBI SBI PLATINUM Credit Card 13 OBC SBI VISA PLATINUM Card 14 Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 15 BOM SBI PLATINUM Credit Card

(Source: sbicard.com)

Recent changes It is worth mentioning here that SBI Card introduced similar changes, which came into effect on July 15. The credit card company had discontinued the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of ₹1 crore offered on SBI Card Miles Elite and SBI Card Miles Prime.

Besides, the complimentary air accident insurance coverage of ₹50 lakhs offered on your SBI Card Prime and SBI Card Pulse was also discontinued.