SBI Card customers can change their purchase into EMI starting from 52

The SBI Card is offering its credit card holders to change their big purchase into monthly EMI. According to the details available at sbicard.com — the official website of SBI Card — tenure options for EMI begins from 6-month and ends at 24-month. Apart from this, there are 9-month and 12-month tenure too. For 24-month tenure, one's EMI will be ₹51.90 per ₹1000 purchase while for 6-month and 12-month tenor, monthly EMI will be ₹177.5 and ₹93.5 respectively. For details, one can click at the official SBI Card website mentioned above.

﻿As per the SBI card claims, SBI customers can convert their purchase into Flexipay within 30 days of the transaction. It also says that any transaction above ₹500 can be converted into Flexipay. However, the minimum booking amount stays at ₹2500.

Declaring about the Flexipay facility SBI Card claim on its website, "Flexipay is a facility offered to existing SBI credit cardholders to convert their big purchases into easy monthly installments. Any SBI Card holder, with a transaction greater than ₹500 can convert the said transaction into Flexipay within 30 days. Please note delinquent or blocked card holders would not be able to avail this service."

To avail of this SBI card offer, a SBI customer SMS FP to 56767 or Call at 39020202 or at Toll Free number 18601801290. A SBI cardholder can avail this Flexipay facility by logging in at its SBI Card online account.

Other key features of SBI Flexipay facility:

1] A one-time processing fee of 2 per cent, up to a minimum of ₹249 and a maximum of ₹1,500 will be levied; and

2] If you want to foreclose or cancel your Flexipay plan, a 3 per cent cancellation fee will be levied on the outstanding principal amount.