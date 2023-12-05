SBI Card joins Bharat BillPay in the credit card category; details here
NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has successfully integrated SBI Card, one of India’s leading credit card issuers, into the credit card category of Bharat BillPay. This integration marks a significant advancement, streamlining the credit card bill payment process for millions of customers.