SBI Card joins Bharat BillPay in the credit card category; details here

NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has successfully integrated SBI Card, one of India’s leading credit card issuers, into the credit card category of Bharat BillPay. This integration marks a significant advancement, streamlining the credit card bill payment process for millions of customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noteworthy credit card issuers already present in this category include Kotak Mahindra Bank, BoB Financial, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Canara Bank.

SBI Card has an extensive customer base, totalling around 1.68 crores. Through the utilisation of Bharat BillPay, SBI Card customers gain the advantage of seamlessly handling their credit card bill payments across various Bharat BillPay-supported payment channels. This includes online platforms through banks or payment apps, as well as the extensive network of physical outlets enabled by Bharat BillPay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said, "At Bharat BillPay, our dedication remains resolute – we aim to reshape convenience, ensuring bill payments are effortlessly accessible to all. Through strategic partnerships with major players in the credit card ecosystem, we’re setting unprecedented standards for accessibility, convenience, and reliability. SBI Card repayment on Bharat BillPay marks a significant milestone in digital payment solutions, steering us towards a future that is more connected and prosperous for everyone."

“At SBI Card, we are committed to making life simple for our customers. This integration is one such effort in this direction as we deliver them greater convenience and flexibility, leading to a seamless experience," said Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

The collaboration enables customers to utilise Bharat BillPay’s diverse payment modes, ensuring smooth and secure transactions. Additionally, the settlement system of Bharat BillPay adds an extra layer of assurance, guaranteeing a seamless and dependable payment experience for all users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

