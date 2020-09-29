SBI Card joins hands with American Express to offer premium benefits, services

SBI Card has joined hands with American Express to offer global benefits and exclusive privileges for consumers in India. Under this agreement, SBI Card's top-end products SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME will be available on American Express’ global network.

SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME bring cardholders complimentary membership to loyalty programs of marquee brands like Vistara and Trident Hotels, complimentary international airport lounge access through the Priority Pass Program and welcome gift vouchers from leading retail brands. There are also reward points on spend categories such as dining, entertainment and departmental store as well as spends based milestone benefits.

Apart from enjoying the services under SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME, the customers will also get the benefits of American Express’ valuable network through local and global network offers. With this partnership, the cardholders will get a special access to "Elite tier membership, complimentary domestic lounge program, access to VIP upgrades and privileges at hotels, restaurants and retail outlets around the world and unique experiences like pre-ticketing access to sporting and entertainment events such as Wimbledon and US Open," the official statement read.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, "Our partnership with American Express will enable us to bring a powerful and unique value proposition to our aspiring affluent and premium consumer segment. This alliance is another step in our efforts to bolster our premium portfolio, making our diverse portfolio of mass to premium more comprehensive and robust."

"Our issuing partnership with SBI Card will enhance the service and value proposition for Indian consumers and significantly expand our footprint in the country. Together, we will create appealing and differentiated products to meet the needs of a wide set of Indian consumers," Pierric Beckert, president, American Express Global Network Services, said.

With this launch, SBI Card will have products across four networks, thereby catering to the entire spectrum of users from mass to premium. The cards on the American Express network are contactless enabled and protected by Safekey for online transactions.

SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME on American Express platform will come at a joining fee of ₹4,999 and ₹2,999 respectively. At present, the cards have been launched in Delhi NCR and Mumbai and will gradually be extended to other cities in the American Express network, the statement added.

