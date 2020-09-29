SBI Card joins hands with American Express to offer premium benefits, services

Apart from enjoying the services under SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME, the customers will also get the benefits of American Express’ valuable network through local and global network offers. With this partnership, the cardholders will get a special access to "Elite tier membership, complimentary domestic lounge program, access to VIP upgrades and privileges at hotels, restaurants and retail outlets around the world and unique experiences like pre-ticketing access to sporting and entertainment events such as Wimbledon and US Open," the official statement read.